Brant County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three suspects in an attempted daytime break and enter.

Police were called to the home on Maple Avenue North in Burford in the County of Brant on Friday around 2 p.m.

They said three unknown people were on the property and got inside a locked storage container on the property. The suspects were seen in a blue dodge Dakota.

The suspects stole a 12-volt tractor trailer battery before being scared off by the homeowner.

The OPP are asking anyone who may have seen the suspicious people to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.