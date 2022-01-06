Brant OPP searching for missing 45-year-old man
OPP say Christopher Bennett was last seen Jan. 4 on Alexander Street. (@OPP_WR)
BRANT -
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old man last seen in Brant County.
Police say Christopher Bennett was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Alexander Street.
Bennett is described as:
- Caucasian
- 6'2'' tall
- 220 lbs
- Bald
- Goatee
- Wearing a black Harley Davidson leather jacket, blue jeans, and dark brown boots
Anyone who's spoken to Bennett or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.