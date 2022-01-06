Brant OPP searching for missing 45-year-old man

BRANT -

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old man last seen in Brant County.

Police say Christopher Bennett was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Alexander Street.

Bennett is described as:

Caucasian

6'2'' tall

220 lbs

Bald

Goatee

Wearing a black Harley Davidson leather jacket, blue jeans, and dark brown boots

Anyone who's spoken to Bennett or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.