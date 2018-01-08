

CTV Kitchener





The third week of curbside waste collection delays in Brant County will be the final one, officials say – even if that means skipping a day of collection to make it happen.

Delays in collection have been consistent since Christmas, with crews now running nearly a full week behind schedule.

County officials said Monday that last Tuesday’s collection would be completed by the end of the day, with Wednesday areas seeing pickup on Tuesday.

A schedule for the remainder of the week has not been determined, other than that there will be no collection this week in areas that normally receive it on Mondays.

All houses which receive pickup this week will be allowed up to eight bags at the curbside, while regular household waste can also be dropped off at transfer stations in Paris and near Mount Pleasant for no charge.

The county expects to resume its normal waste collection schedule next week.