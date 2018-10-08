

CTV Kitchener





Ontario has promised to add 15,000 new long-term care beds across of the province in the next five years and increasing that to 30,000 in a decade.

Of the 6,000 being put in place immediately, 80 of them will be in Brant County.

“Your government is moving forward quickly to expand access to long-term care beds,” said Christine Elliott, the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care in a press release. “”More long-term care beds will help take the pressure off hospitals, end hallway medicine, allow doctors and nurses to work more efficiently and provide faster health care for Ontario patients and their families.”

The 80 beds will be shared between John Noble Home and Fox Ridge Care Community (Sienna Senior Living).

The province has also promised more than 1,100 beds and spaces in hospitals and community settings.

“This is good news for the people of Brantford-Brant,” said MPP Will Bouma in the release.