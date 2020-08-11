Advertisement
Brant County resident dies of COVID-19, unrelated to ongoing hospital outbreak
The Brant County Health Unit building. (Source: BCHU)
WATERLOO -- Brant County Public Health is reporting a fifth death related to COVID-19 and say it is unrelated to the current outbreak of the virus at Brantford General Hospital.
In a Tuesday statement made by Dr. Elizabeth Urbantle, the Acting Medical Officer of Health for the area, she says a woman in her 90s acquired the illness through travelling outside of Canada.
This death comes following an outbreak at the hospital, where two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The health unit says no patients have been infected and that there are no known connections between the two staff.
As of Tuesday, there are 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brant County, with 137 resolved.
Urbantke notes they have only added one cases to their count locally in the last week.