WATERLOO -- Brant County Public Health is reporting a fifth death related to COVID-19 and say it is unrelated to the current outbreak of the virus at Brantford General Hospital.

In a Tuesday statement made by Dr. Elizabeth Urbantle, the Acting Medical Officer of Health for the area, she says a woman in her 90​s acquired the illness through travelling outside of Canada.

This death comes following an outbreak at the hospital, where two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit says no patients have been infected and that there are no known connections between the two staff.

As of Tuesday, there are 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brant County, with 137 resolved.

Urbantke notes they have only added one cases to their count locally in the last week.