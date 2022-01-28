Brant County OPP looking for missing woman
Brant OPP searching for missing woman (Supplied/OPP)
Brant County -
Brant Count OPP are asking the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Kyla Laswick.
In a tweet issued at 3:49 a.m. Friday, officials said Laswick was last seen in St. George, near Brantford on Thursday around 9 p.m.
Laswick is described as 5’5, medium build, and is likely wearing a black coat and snow pants.
The tweet indicated Laswick may have a golden doodle with her.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP.
