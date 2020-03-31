KITCHENER -- Health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 throughout Brantford and the County of Brant on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 14.

The Brant County Health Unit says 11 cases were confirmed on Monday, jumping from four since Saturday.

An official said in an email to CTV News that the ten latest cases include four men and six women, ranging in age from younger than 20-years-old to in their 60s.

One patient is currently in hospital, the other nine are self-isolating at home.

Public Health suspects that three of the new cases were contracted through community spread, while seven are believed to be transmitted through close contact or travel.

The area’s first confirmed case was announced on March 18 in a woman in her 40s who had returned from Mexico.