WATERLOO -- The County of Brant has cancelled their day camps and recreation programs for the summer.

In a Thursday news release, Lesley Head, the county’s director of recreation and community development, says the difficult decision was made with health of campers being the number one priority.

“We understand that given the intense contact within a large camp setting, operating a summer camp would be a risky activity and challenge the health and safety of everyone involved,” she said.

Full refunds for the 2020 summer camps will be issued back to caregivers.

Head adds that while the essence of summer camp would have been taken away due to COVID-19 restrictions, there may be something still in the work for young campers.

“We are working on creative and fun ideas to bring the day camp experience to your home this summer in accordance with provincial and local health authority guidance,” she said.

The City of Kitchener announced last Saturday they would be cancelling their day camp programs for the summer.

On May 19, the Ontario government said overnight camps would be cancelled for the summer as well.