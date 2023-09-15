Brant County Health Unit confirms first flu case of the season

The Brant County Health Unit is seen in this undated image. (Facebook/Brant County Health Unit) The Brant County Health Unit is seen in this undated image. (Facebook/Brant County Health Unit)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News