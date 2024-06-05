Brant county driver charged after officer witnesses suspicious behaviour in Paris

A Brant County driver is facing a long list of charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer said they witnesses some suspicious behaviour.

The officer was on general patrol on Rest Acres Road in Paris on May 31 when they spotted the unusual driving behaviour.

After the officer pulled the driver over, the driver was arrested and brought back to the detachment for testing.

A 34-year-old Brant County man has been charged with operation while impaired (80 plus), operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while prohibited, drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device, novice driver blood alcohol content above zero, disobey stop sign, and fail to notify change of address.