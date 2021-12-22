Brant County backs property tax increase in approved 2022 budget

KITCHENER -

Residents of Brant County will soon see an in increase to their property tax.

Brant County Council approved their 2022 budget at a Tuesday night meeting, which means the median home in the community will see a 1.81 per cent increase on their property tax bill. This comes out to an extra $55.31 a year.

The budget also outlines funding of $100,000 for Stedman Community Hospice and another $100,000 for a newly added ongoing walkability infrastructure item.

Council unanimously approved the budget report.