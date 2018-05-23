

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a brand new barbecue was taken from a business in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

Police say sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday a new Broil King four-burner propane barbecue was stolen from Morrows of Drumbo on Wilmot Street.

According to police it was locked up outside the Drumbo business and the thief or thieves had to cut the lock to take the grill.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the value of the barbecue is approximately $500.