Brampton residents charged in connection to Waterloo robbery

Three Brampton residents have been charged by Waterloo regional police in connection to a pharmacy robbery last month.

On Nov. 25, just after 2 p.m., 2:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Erb Street West and Amos Avenue.

Police said unknown males entered the pharmacy brandishing a handgun and demanded cash and narcotics from staff.

They then fled in a small black 4-door Chevrolet sedan, according to police.

As a result, two 18-year-olds and a youth face numerous charges.

All three are facing a charge of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of stolen goods over $5,000.

One of the 18-year-olds is also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.