The five-year-old subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

According to a tweet, the boy was found as a direct result of the Amber Alert being issued.

Peel regional police said Thursday that a father had reported his child missing to police. The boy was reportedly last seen with his mother in Mississauga.

Police believed that they may have been headed toward London, Ont.

They were ultimately found in Tilbury, Ont., almost 300 kilometres away from where they went missing.

The boy’s mother had reportedly picked him up from school at the end of the day Wednesday.

Police believed the pair had been missing since Wednesday evening and say that they are very concerned about their wellbeing.

They say they received a missing person report at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, when the father reported them gone.

An Amber Alert had not been issued sooner because the criteria needs to be met first.