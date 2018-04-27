

CTV Kitchener





A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Cambridge’s east end.

Waterloo Regional Police say it happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday on Coulthard Boulevard.

According to police, the boy was playing in the area, ran onto the road and was hit by the truck.

He suffered head and elbow injuries, neither of which are considered to be life-threatening.

Police do not expect to lay any charges.