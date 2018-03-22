A 16-year-old boy is facing several criminal charges after police said he allegedly brought a weapon to school on Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police were called to Erin District High School.

Police said the suspect told other students that he had a weapon with him.

Students told staff about their concerns and the suspect was taken out of the classroom.

OPP arrested the boy and more charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.