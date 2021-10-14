Boy, 9, injured after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

A nine-year-old boy has been hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Waterloo regional police say the boy was crossing Pebble Creek Drive in Kitchener just before 3 p.m. on Thursday when he was hit by a vehicle heading west.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with what’s believed to be minor injuries.

Saint John Paul II Primary School is also located on Pebble Creek Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.