KITCHENER -- A Toronto teen is facing more than two dozen charges in relation to a series of armed robberies in the area.

The accused, 14, was arrested after a search warrant carried out on Wednesday.

Halton Police say he's been charged with 25 offences, including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, uttering threats and a number of others.

Police say the charges are in connection to three bank robberies: one each in Milton, Oakville and Georgetown, as well as a robbery at a private residence in Halton Hills.

The teen, who was not named, was remanded in custody until Thursday.

Another person, a 21 year old woman from Kitchener, was also arrested during the search warrant.

Police say she's been charged with uttering a forged document.

According to a news release, police say the arrests were made as part of an investigation into an increase in armed robberies around the Greater Toronto Area.

"The robberies typically involved at least two armed suspects entering banks and retail locations and demanding cash, with a noted increase in violence by the culprits," the news release says.

Three others have been arrested in connection to this investigation, as well.

They're facing charges of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and a number of firearms charges.

Police say they expect that more charges will be laid against them, too.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say in their press release that all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.