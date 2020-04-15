KITCHENER -- A 12-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after a tractor rolled into a creek in Wellesley on Tuesday evening.

Police say they responded to Moser Young Road in Wellesley at around 7:25 p.m. for reports of a boy trapped under a tractor on a farm.

The boy was reportedly using the tractor to roll the lawn when the vehicle tipped into the creek.

Police, fire crews and ambulances responded and Ornge air ambulance was called, but it was cancelled.

The boy was freed and taken to hospital for concerns of hypothermia.

Police say he suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.