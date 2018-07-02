

CTV Kitchener





Radoslav ‘Marty’ Avramovic was last seen July 1 around 5:30 p.m. in downtown Kitchener.

Police say he has been in contact with his family and is believed to be okay.

His family was requesting information from the public on his whereabouts.

Regional police announced via Twitter that the boy had been located safely at 2:42 p.m.