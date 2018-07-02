Featured
Boy, 11, found after going missing from downtown Kitchener
Radoslav Marty Avramovic was last seen on July 1 in downtown Kitchener. (Catherine Frei / Facebook)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 1:15PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 2, 2018 2:46PM EDT
Radoslav ‘Marty’ Avramovic was last seen July 1 around 5:30 p.m. in downtown Kitchener.
Police say he has been in contact with his family and is believed to be okay.
His family was requesting information from the public on his whereabouts.
Regional police announced via Twitter that the boy had been located safely at 2:42 p.m.