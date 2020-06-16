KITCHENER -- The reopening of some boxing gyms is welcome news for local fitness fans, including at a Kitchener gym that’s one of the first to allow boxers back in.

The province is allowing personal trainers and sport trainers to reopen, if they are a part of a provincial sport organization.

Boxing Ontario is one of the first to reopen a select number of gyms.

“He called me and was like, ‘I have news about training. You can come into the gym.’ And I was like, ‘are you serious?’ and he was like, ‘I can hear the smile on your face,’” says Kaitlyn Clark.

Clark is a 2019 national champion who is finally back face-to-face with her trainer at SydFIT gym in Kitchener, after she spent the last few months training over Zoom.

“I converted my dining room into a full on boxing gym,” says Clark.

20 boxing clubs in the province have been approved by Boxing Ontario to reopen,

“Boxing Ontario is a provincial sports organization or PSO as I’ll go under, and the government amendment said we can authorize our affiliated clubs,” says Fred Ten Eyck of Boxing Ontario.

Boxing Ontario says they are the first PSO combat sport to return to in-person training.

“We had to completely rethink about how the centre flows and how it was going to work for our members so it’s been a lot of wandering around the space, figuring out how everything’s going to fit back into place,” says Eryn Lobsinger, CAO of SydFIT.

Competitive and recreational athletes can return, as long as they're registered with Boxing Canada.

Members will be asked health questions at the front door and training is by appointment only.

“They’re going to have an individual workout space. We’ve redesigned the entire centre to be social distance compliant,” says Lobsinger.

“What they’re not allowed to do or we’re not doing right now is focus pad work anything where you’re within six feet distance,” says SydFIT owner Syd Vanderpool

Each of the bags in the workout areas are now 6 feet apart and athletes do not need to wear a mask unless they prefer to.

“The washroom itself is open but it’s not being utilized as a shower or change room,” says Lobsinger.

It's unclear when competition will return but now top athletes can be ready.

“Someday we envision athletes back in the ring actually doing belts but that’s far down the road. The task force is still working on that,” says Ten Eyck.

Because there is a limited amount of space in the gym available, SydFIT and other gyms say they will continue their online training classes.