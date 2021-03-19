KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is working on a plan for a new elementary school in south Kitchener.

The site of the yet to be named school will be on Huron Road at the very southwest tip of the city in the Huron-Brigadoon area. It's expected to open in 2022.

During a Thursday meeting, the overcapacity of students at the four other schools in the fast-growing area was discussed as well as what the new boundary lines could mean for them.

The board says the new school will help bring down the 137 per cent capacity Blessed Sacrament, John Sweeney, Our Lady of Grace, and St. Kateri now sit at. It's expected that by 2027 the schools would sit at 200 per cent capacity if a new school is not added.

Parents in virtual attendance of the meeting asked the board if students could stay at their current school once the new one and new boundaries are added.

"Standard practice for the board is to consider grandparenting students in their final year if they are entering grade eight," said Jennifer Passy, manager of planning for WCDSB. "In the year a change may be made we often look to provide that grandparenting to allow them to graduate the school they have been attending."

The board currently has three options to determine the new school's boundaries. Each plan currently relies on boundary changes from four nearby schools.

Parents can still let the board know what they think about the changes at meetings on May 10 and 31.