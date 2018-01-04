

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





If you’re the sort of person who’s had caviar sitting in the back of your fridge for a few months, then this news is for you.

In the last three months, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued nine separate alerts about caviar recalls.

It began in October, when the agency recalled 100-gram packages of rainbow trout caviar bearing the International House of Caviar brand and best before dates of Aug. 30, 2018.

Over the course of November, four separate recalls were issued for AKI-brand chum salmon caviar, which is also manufactured by International House of Caviar. Affected products were 100-gram packages best before Aug. 30, 2018, and 50-gram packages best before Nov. 11, 2017, June 30, 2018 and Aug. 30, 2018.

A second manufacturer was added to the recall concerns in late November, when products made by Imperial Caviar and Seafood were recalled. By December, that recall expanded to cover all 50-gram and 100-gram Imperial packages of trout roe with best before dates up to and including Dec. 13, 2018, as well as 50-gram packages with the same dates and the VIP Caviar Cub brand.

Added to the recall this week were Imperial’s whitefish roe (50-gram packages, best before June 28, 2018) and VIP-branded salmon roe (50-gram packages, best before July 13, 2018 and Sept. 27, 2018).

In all cases, the CFIA said, the problems stemmed from the possibility that the caviar could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which causes botulism. Caviar contaminated with that bacterium may not appear or smell unusual in any way.

Anyone who has any of the recalled caviar is being urged not to eat it, and to instead throw it out or return it to where they bought it.

The CFIA says all of the recalls were triggered by an inspection. No illnesses have been reported.