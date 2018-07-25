

CTV Kitchener





Boris Panovski has filed an appeal of his first-degree murder conviction.

In June, Panovski was found guilty of shooting and killing Don Frigo at the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area near Clinton in September 2014.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic penalty of life imprisonment with no chance to apply for parole for 25 years.

Following the verdict his lawyers had hinted at an appeal. On Monday in Goderich they filed those papers citing an unreasonable verdict based upon the evidence.

Panovski maintains his innocence saying he and Frigo were friends.

No court date to hear the appeal has been set.