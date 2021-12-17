Booster doses, limiting contacts best way to combat 'tsunami' of Omicron: Dr. Wang

COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Waterloo Region are working to increase capacity to keep up with demand for booster shots as Omicron continues to spread.

Speaking at the region's weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said people should limit non-essential social contacts in the face rapidly increasing cases.

"We learned from the Ontario Science Table that there is an Omicron tsunami washing over Ontario, including Waterloo Region, in the coming days," Dr. Wang said. "Projections indicate that it will likely be our hardest wave to date."

She acknowledged this was a "disheartening" message to limit social contacts, especially so close to the holiday season.

"I do have faith that many in our community will follow this advice," Dr. Wang said. "I am hearing every day of people changing their plans."

She added that it's not easy to deal with increasing cases at this time of year, especially after limited contacts last Christmas as well.

"People have been looking forward to seeing family or friends for a long time," she said.

Her recommendation is to keep gatherings below 10 people indoors and 25 people outside.

While everyone will have to decide for themselves what essential social contact looks like, Dr. Wang said residents understand the risk and will do what they can to slow the spread.

"We have the power to fight back against this virus and the earlier we take action, the more we will blunt the severity of this wave," she said.

Provincial data shows Omicron cases are doubling every two to three days.

"If we don't act now, before the tsunami has touched down, it will become much more difficult for us to escape its effects," Dr. Wang said.

Hospitalizations and deaths often lag weeks behind a spike in cases, Dr. Wang added.

HIGH DEMAND FOR THIRD DOSES

As of Monday, around 350,000 people will become eligible for a booster vaccine dose. Earlier this week, the province announced anyone 18 and older will be able to get a booster starting next week. The interval between second and third doses has dropped from six months to three months.

Vickie Murray, the region's vaccine lead, said they are working hard to ramp up capacity at clinics as demand surges.

"What a difference a week makes," Murray said. "Last week, during my announcement, we had 40,000 appointments available for third doses. As of today, every appointment available at our regional clinics is booked."

The region will reopen its hockey hub vaccine clinic at Bingemans, along with pop-up clinics and the vaccine bus.

Residents are also encouraged to look for vaccine appointments at pharmacies and primary care offices to get a booster dose.

The region opened more third dose appointments on Friday, but said it still won't be enough to meet demand.

VACCINES FOR CHILDREN

Since expanding eligibility to residents between the ages of five and 11, the region has administered 17,365 doses to children. That accounts for 36.53 per cent of Waterloo Region residents in that age group.

"Uptake for children's vaccinations has slowed down, but our region has one of the province's highest pediatric vaccine uptakes at this time," Murray said.

NOT DEFENCELESS AGAINST OMICRON

Even though cases are increasing, Dr. Wang said people aren't defenceless to stop spread of the new variant.

"Those who have gotten two doses of the vaccine are already much better protected against severe outcomes than those who are unvaccinated," she said. "Third doses will significantly reduce our risk of becoming infected and spreading the virus."

She encouraged people to continue wearing high-quality, well-fitting masks, especially in indoor spaces. Residents are also encouraged to avoid crowded indoor spaces, make sure indoor spaces are well-ventilated, get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, and stay home if they are sick.