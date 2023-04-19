Booms being removed from Eramosa river after small spill
The City of Guelph says it is removing booms from the Eramosa River on Wednesday following reports of a spill.
The booms were installed on Friday after the city said a resident had reported a possible spill in the river in the area of Brockville Avenue.
The city confirmed on Wednesday there was a small amount of oil but there was no risk to wildlife or the water.
The city issued a tweet and is reminding people not to dump hazardous waste and to dispose of it properly.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
opinion | Credit card balance transfer pitfalls to be aware of
With debt mounting, many are wondering whether or not they should be doing a credit card balance transfer. A credit card balance transfer is when you move an outstanding balance from one or more credit cards to another credit card (typically with a lower interest rate).
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March fell 11 per cent compared with February.
Tech companies shouldn't be labelling media companies in ad hoc way: academic
One academic says it's 'terrible' to have tech companies labelling media accounts in the ad hoc and reactionary way Twitter has recently.
Charges put focus on Jehovah's Witnesses' handling of abuse
A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah's Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation's most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin says blow to chest caused cardiac arrest on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says his doctors have concluded that a hit to the chest caused his heart to stop after a tackle during a game in Cincinnati in early January.
Spotify back up for most users after global outage
Audio streaming platform Spotify was back up for most users, the company said on Wednesday, after a brief outage that disrupted service for tens of thousands of users globally.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | London police say one person has died after an early morning crash
One person has died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in London, according to police. Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue.
-
Truck hauling garbage crashes on Highway 402
A truck driver from Brampton is charged after a crash on Highway 402 on Tuesday that resulted in a seven-hour lane closure.
-
Gas price spike in London and across Canada
Gas prices in the London region jumped overnight. The average price in the city jumped approximately seven cents per litre with most stations now in the $1.63/litre range.
Windsor
-
Windsor man charged with sex assault of 15-year-old girl after meeting online
Windsor police say they have arrested a 28-year-old man related to a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
-
Essex County council meeting going virtual after previous protest
Essex County Council is shifting its regular meeting to Zoom after a large protest at the last in-person meeting.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Barrie
-
Springwater residents encouraged to pause lawn maintenance this May
Wait to get out the lawn mower; the Township of Springwater wants residents to let their grass grow this spring.
-
Details emerge about ongoing firearms investigation in Barrie's west end
CTV News has learned more about the ongoing firearms investigation in Barrie.
-
Family and friends show support for Rob Sampson, accused of killing mother of 5
The trial of Rob Sampson, the former boyfriend of Tracy Reid, a mother of five who was found dead outside her home in Orillia in 2019, continues to unfold as family and longtime friends gather to show support for the accused killer.
Northern Ontario
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa public servants hit the picket line for Day 1 of general strike
Thousands of Ottawa public servants were out in full force on Wednesday for the first day of a strike by members of Canada's largest public service union.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Bear spotted in Ottawa's west end
A bear has been spotted in a west Ottawa neighbourhood, bylaw officials said Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto man 'baffled' after Air Canada says it had no record he ever boarded flight
A Toronto man was almost stuck in the United States after a 'highly rare occurrence' erased any record of his departing flight from Air Canada's system.
-
A street in Brampton could soon be named after slain rapper Sidhu Moose Wala
A street in Brampton could soon bear the name of a slain rapper, fatally shot in May 2022, with ties to Toronto.
-
Woman killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle collision overnight in Toronto
A woman in her late 60s has died in a four-vehicle crash overnight in north Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
Quebec intends to prohibit the sale of flavoured vape products
The Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced his intention to table regulation that would prohibit the sale of flavoured vaping products (other than tobacco flavour) in the coming weeks.
-
Here's where public-service workers are striking in Montreal
Picket lines sprung up at around 250 locations across Canada, including Montreal on Wednesday morning. There are five locations in and around Montreal where federal workers will be picketing until the afternoon.
-
Committee recommends Quebec politicians get $30K pay bump
A committee is recommending that the salaries of elected officials in Quebec be increased by $30,000 per year. If the recommendation is implemented, the annual salary of MNAs would rise from $101,561 to $131,766.
Atlantic
-
N.S. school support workers reach tentative agreement with centres for education
A tentative agreement has been reached between school support workers in Nova Scotia and regional centres for education in the province.
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Winnipeg
-
Federal workers in Manitoba hit the picket lines as strike begins
Thousands of federal workers in Manitoba were off the job on Wednesday as the public service strike got underway.
-
Jets forward Barron receives 75-plus stitches after taking skate blade to face
Jets forward Morgan Barron never had any doubt that he'd return to the ice after taking a skate to the face in the opener of Winnipeg's first-round series against Vegas on Tuesday night.
-
Take a look inside the former Hudson's Bay building
The historic Hudson's Bay building has stood in downtown Winnipeg for nearly a century, and now work by the Southern Chiefs' Organization is underway to make sure it stands for another 100 years.
Calgary
-
Historic strike: Federal public service workers picket in Calgary
After nearly two years of fruitless negotiations, roughly 155,000 federal public service workers have kicked off the largest public service strike in Canadian history.
-
'Like a second mother': Friends and patients mourn doctor killed in murder-suicide
Patients of a Calgary doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide are expressing their horror and grief upon learning of her death.
-
Shots fired near downtown Calgary parkade
Calgary police are investigating after they found evidence of shots being fired near a downtown parkade.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 | Mental health minister to announce more addiction, public safety supports in Edmonton
The Alberta government says more addiction recovery and public safety supports are coming to Edmonton.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
Vancouver
-
Bypassing the closest hospital: Why the worst injuries aren’t treated in Surrey
When 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed on King George Boulevard last week, first responders took him nine kilometres away to New Westminster even though Surrey Memorial Hospital was less than four blocks away.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Etiquette consultant weighs in on parenting debate sparked by a Blue Jays pitcher
A Metro Vancouver etiquette consultant suggested that if a Blue Jays pitcher’s kids are old enough to feed themselves, then they are old enough to clean up their own mess.