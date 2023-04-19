Booms being removed from Eramosa river after small spill

The City of Guelph says it is removing booms from the Eramosa River on Wednesday following reports of a spill.

The booms were installed on Friday after the city said a resident had reported a possible spill in the river in the area of Brockville Avenue.

The city confirmed on Wednesday there was a small amount of oil but there was no risk to wildlife or the water.

The city issued a tweet and is reminding people not to dump hazardous waste and to dispose of it properly.