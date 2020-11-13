KITCHENER -- Dot Mitchell and James Ferris have been staying on rhythm and in their bubble.

The Kitchener couple is one household using the city’s ‘Book Your Bubble’ program that allows them to reserve community centre space for free.

Mitchell and Ferris started round dancing 15 years ago at a group class in St. Jacobs with friends.

“Round dancing is a form of ballroom dancing where the moves are called out for you, like with square dancing,” said Ferris.

The class was shut down in March due to the pandemic, but picked up later when the instructor organized virtual sessions.

“Everyone’s finding their own spaces to dance,” said Mitchell.

In October, Ferris had heard about the City of Kitchener’s program and says he was shocked to find out they could book 45 minutes of gym space at Country Hills Community Centre for no cost.

The couple still dances to calls from their instructor, who has pre-recorded their voice on a CD.

“In these times of COVID I think we’ve all learned to achieve close to what we used to do,” said Mitchell.