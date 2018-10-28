

CTV Kitchener





A new Hamburg author, Nancy Silcox, celebrated the launch of her book focused on Canadians who bring their pets to work.

The book profiles 55 people, including CTV News Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlemme.

The cats at Watson’s Chelsea Bazaar in Stratford are also featured in the book and a Saint Bernard who accompanies his school bus driving owner to work.

On Sunday, Silcox held a launch party at Heart’n Home Creations in New Hamburg.

Finance minister Bill Morneau’s cat was one of the special guests.

“People who bring their pets to work are happier. They’re more willing to work overtime… because the pet is with them and they don’t have that stress to come home and look for the pet,” says Silcox.

Silcox is donating proceeds to Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation. An organization that provides resources and emotional supports for owners dealing with pet cancer.