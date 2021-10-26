Boo! Here's all the spooky events haunting downtown Kitchener this weekend

Kitchener -

Ghouls and ghosts are set to descend on downtown Kitchener this weekend for Halloween.

The city, in conjunction with local partners, is hosting a series of spooky events this weekend that are open to the public. All events will see COVID-19 protocols in place.

Here's some Halloween events happening in downtown Kitchener this weekend:

Spells + Stardust Bazaar and Night Market

When: Friday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Gaukel Street

What: A night market featuring "witchy and magical vendors," selling goods like crystals jewelry, potions, lotions, art, magic and more.

Trick-or-treating, entertainment and fire show

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Vogelsang Green and Goudies Lane

What: Trick-or-treating and games hosted by Downtown Kitchener. A fire show by Dragon Breath Entertainment will take place every 15 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Goudies Lane.

Howloween Pooch Party

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: 44 Gaukel St.

What: A "fun filled block party" for dog owners and their pups. Guests can shop local dog vendors, learn about services and see dogs and owners in costumes.

Art Walks and Halloween Tours

When: At your leisure, self-guided

Where: Downtown Kitchener

What: A self-guided DTK Art Walk to see new pieces of local art. Guides can be downloaded online and physical copies are available at other Halloween events.

Spooky walking tours hosted by Badass Berlin Tours

When: Oct. 30 and 31

Where: Downtown Kitchener

What: A frightening tour of downtown that's not for the "feint of heart." Must be 14 or older to attend, and guests must register online in advance for set tour times.

The Beasting virtual art collaboration

When: Oct. 30 and Oct. 31

Where: Virtual event

What: Two dozen local artists come together in an "exquisite-corpse-making challenge" and collaboration experiment. Artists' works will be unveiled online or in-person at 44 Gaukel Street on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.