

Chase Banger and Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made a Thanksgiving Day visit to the region, making a whistle stop in Cambridge with federal candidate Bryan May.

But it was a well-known local protestor who stole the spotlight.

Jeffrey Shaver, also known as "bong guy" for his protests outside of the Kitchener courthouse, was escorted away from Trudeau's bus after apparently trying to conduct a citizen's arrest of someone with a Liberal sign.

In the video, Shaver can be seen holding a man with an election sign from behind.

Shaver apparently became upset when the signs blocked him.

The man gained notoriety for his 2018 protests, where he was seen wearing only underwear and smoking a bong.

He claimed that regional police wrongfully confiscated his paraphernalia. Later, he said he would sue police for millions in damages.

He also ran for a seat on regional council.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was campaigning in Vancouver on Monday and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stopped in Winnipeg.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May spent the weekend in Ashcroft, B.C. with her family.