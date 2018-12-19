

CTV Kitchener





Current and former University of Waterloo students alike will notice a change in the Student Life Centre.

The Bombshelter Pub is closing after nearly four decades.

Kurt MacMillan, vice president of operations and finance, says that it will present an opportunity to recreate the space.

“Based on my first-hand experience with The Bomber, I felt I was the right person for the job,” MacMillan said in a statement online, “and after extensive internal and external consultations this past year, I feel this is the best option to increase customers and provide students with an offering that will better suit their current needs.”

He says that decreased foot traffic due to construction has caused attendance to decline.

The pub has lost over $1 million over the last five years.

Student consultation will play a big role in deciding what the space becomes.

Final goodbyes can be made at the Bomber on Jan. 9 and 16.