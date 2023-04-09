Boil water advisory lifted in Shakespeare
Huron Perth Public Health has lifted its boil water advisory for anyone using the Shakespeare municipal water system.
The alert went out on Wednesday after public health said “recent water samples collected indicating unsatisfactory levels of bacterial contamination in the water supply.”
Residents were warned not the drink water directly from the tap as it could make them sick.
The boil water advisory ended Sunday after public health said it had received “two consecutive satisfactory water results.”
