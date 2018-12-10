

CTV Kitchener





The boil water advisory issued for parts of Milton on Friday has been lifted.

The Medical Officer of Health says test results have confirmed the water is safe to drink.

The advisory was issued after a watermain break.

Halton Region is asking residents and businesses to take the following steps before using their water as a precaution:

Run cold faucets fir a minimum of one minute

Remove and clean all screens and aerators on taps

Run drinking water fountains for a minimum of one minute

Run all water softeners through a regeneration cycle

Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45 degrees Celsius

Drain and flush all ice-making machines and soda fountain machines

Any business that closes as a result of the advisory can now reopen after taking the necessary precautions.