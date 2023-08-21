Boil water advisory in effect for Drumbo, Ont.

Southwestern Public Health is placing residents of Drumbo, a township between Woodstock and Kitchener, under a boil water advisory following a pressure loss at Drumbo water treatment.

On Monday, the public health agency said the pressure loss happened on Sunday and may have compromised the water supply.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ninh Tran, is advising people bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking, cooking or personal use.

The public health agency said the advisory measure is in place until bacteriological tests prove the water to be safe.

The health agency did not say when the test was scheduled for.

Southwestern Public Health will update their website once the order is rescinded, and a rescind advisory will be provided to all the residents affected.

Questions can be directed to the environmental health department by calling 1-800-922-0096.