

The Canadian Press





A boil water advisory has been lifted for residents of the village of Chatsworth.

The Ontario Clean Water Agency imposed the advisory on Wednesday as a precaution due to ongoing maintenance.

Chatsworth residents had been advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

But officials say that is no longer necessary because tests have indicated the water is safe to drink