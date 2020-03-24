KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police say they have recovered the body of a person who went missing in Lake Erie in mid-February.

Police were called by a resident at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday who said they saw something nearby in the water.

An OPP helicopter in the area flew over, confirmed something in the water, and a marine unit was sent in, according to officials.

“We were able to locate and recover the body of our missing person from Feb. 15,” said Const. Rod LeClair of Haldimand County OPP.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the body recovered on Tuesday, noting that it has been transported to Toronto for a post-mortem.

On Feb. 15, nine-year-old Alex Ottley was swept out into the waters of Lake Erie at Peacock Point, setting off an 11-day search.

In describing the recovery on Tuesday, police made note of the 11-day search for a missing person back in February, which consisted of aerial searches and shoreline searches – and one that was “heavily affected by the weather.”

“From the middle of February to the end of February the weather was a big factor, many days it hampered our efforts in the water,” said LeClair. “The wind conditions, the ice that formed, and then broke apart hampered our efforts as well. It made things really difficult.”

Police also noted Tuesday’s developments would bring closure to all involved.

"It will bring some closure to family, friends, people in the community, and officers as well," said LeClair.