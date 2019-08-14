

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





The West Grey Police Service says a body was recovered from a lake in Normanby Township Wednesday evening, following an underwater search.

Officers first responded to reports of a 55-year-old man who went missing while canoeing on the private lake Wednesday afternoon.

The Underwater Search and Recovery Unit joined emergency services in searching the waterway for the missing man.

Officers said the recovered the body of the deceased man this evening and the corner will be attending the scene to determine the circumstances leading to his death.

Police are not releasing specific details about the location at this time.