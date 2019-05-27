

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say a body has been found in the Eramosa River.

According to police, they received a call around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after a citizen in a canoe reported seeing a body.

Police, fire and EMS responded to the area between Hayes Avenue and Brockville Avenue in the city's north-east end.

The body of an adult male was discovered. Investigators are canvassing the area looking for evidence around what happened.

"Right now they're looking for anything that potentially could be related to the body that was found, whether that be clothing or identification or whatever they may be able to find in the water," explains Const. Mike Gatto. "It's just a complete evidence search right now, and that'll be on land and in water."

He says that, given the size of the area, the search will likely take some time before it's complete.

Police are working with the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death.

The victim has yet to be identifed and his age is unknown.