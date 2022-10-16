Body of missing woman found, Kitchener encampment fire and multiple stolen cars: Top stories of the week
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont. woman found in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott seen in her van before going missing in B.C. (Submitted/Nathalie St-Maurice)
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found.
RCMP confirmed to CTV News that her body was found by search and rescue teams on Saturday.
McDermott was reported missing on Oct. 1, and according to RCMP, she was last seen near her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found broken down along Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake but she was not in, or near it.
This comes just a couple days after her parents flew out to B.C. to join the search efforts for their missing daughter.
Jaqui’s mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, posted a picture her daughter drew to Facebook on Sunday, along with a statement reading in part: “She was stubborn and funny and creative and passionate and full of joy. She was a beacon that shined out to the world and pulled people close. She believed in goodness and kindness of humans above everything else. She was light.”
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
Shannon Bray says she’s concerned prospective landlords won’t accept her because she’s on a low income, as well as the accommodations she’ll need because of her injury. (Spencer Turcotte / CTV News)
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate.
At the end of last month, Shannon Bray received an N13 form – a notice landlords give out when they want to end someone’s tenancy to demolish, repair or convert a rental unit.
“I intend to convert the unit to non-residential use,” the form reads in part. “You’ll be evicted as of Jan. 31.”
Bray said she’s still getting over the shock.
While ‘reno-victions’ aren’t necessarily new, Bray’s situation is unique.
She had a fall earlier this year that required extensive surgery, leaving her in a wheelchair and unable to work. Living on the ground floor of her Yarmouth Street apartment building and not having to deal with stairs has been convenient – until now.
Six cars stolen overnight in Waterloo region
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener and Breslau.
Police said on Oct. 13 at around 6 a.m., four vehicles were stolen, and one vehicle was abandoned after an attempted theft, in the areas of Robert Ferrie Drive and Thomas Slee Drive in Kitchener’s Doon South neighbourhood.
The vehicles targeted were Toyota and Lexus SUVs and were stolen from driveways in the area.
“I feel a bit scared living here, [there’s] no kind of security so anything can happen,” said Bheim Bougrem, whose Toyota 4runner was almost stolen.
New diabetes monitor detects glucose levels using breath
OrientaMED co-founder Jullia Nascimento holding the latest prototype of the breath-based diabetes monitor. (Courtesy: University of Waterloo)
A next-generation diabetes monitor that analyses breath might soon mean no more needle pricks to check blood sugar levels.
Nathalia Nascimento, a postdoctoral researcher in the Cheriton School of Computer Science at the University of Waterloo, and a team of researchers are developing the new technology through a startup company called OrientaMED.
The device uses gas sensors to measure breath instantly then links to a program on a mobile device to give a readout.
“It’s about the size of a mobile phone and also has a detachable mouthpiece,” said Nascimento in a media release. “We’ve developed it through a series of prototypes and are getting set for clinical trials.”
The researchers first investigated the use of gas sensors to identify diseases through breath before focusing on diabetes specifically, stating that there is nothing of its kind in the field.
“There are many possible uses for the same technology,” explained Nascimento. “So many people are living with diabetes and have to go through an uncomfortable daily routine. Our product is hopefully going to make things a little easier.”
Cleanup underway after fire rips through Kitchener encampment
Crews in white coveralls cleanup debris and ash at the site. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
A day after flames ripped through a homeless encampment in Kitchener, work is underway to clean up and rebuild, and the Region of Waterloo says it’s now implementing safety measures to help prevent future fires.
Emergency crews were called to the camp at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday.
Smoke billowing from the large fire could be seen from kilometres away. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but not before they reduced a structure at the camp to rubble. No injuries were reported.
Crews respond to a fire at an encampment in Kitchener on Oct. 11, 2022. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
Encampment residents say the structure that burnt down was made of wood.
Fire crews say there were too many potential ignition sources to figure out exactly what sparked the fire, but some people who live at the camp told CTV News the person inside the shelter was trying to stay warm.
“If you don’t have a heater or generator, something like that running, the only thing you have is a fire,” encampment resident Terry Kann said on Tuesday.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These services cost more in Canada than anywhere else in the world – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead
Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
London
-
London hospital expects worse flu season than in recent years
Staff at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are bracing for what they believe could be one of the worst flu seasons they’ve experienced in years.
-
London, Ont. football star getting ‘Heisman Trophy’ attention south of the border
Sydney Brown can’t go anywhere in Champaign Ill., without hearing support for his twin brother Chase.
-
‘Our Long Struggle for Home’: Camp Ipperwash residents tell personal stories in new book
Nearly 30 years after members of Stoney Point First Nation began an occupation of Camp Ipperwash, only about 50 people remain living at the former Military Training Centre in Lambton County.
Windsor
-
Detroit marathon welcomes back Canadians
Detroit Free Press Marathon officials were happy to welcome back all things Canada Sunday.
-
Zombies invade downtown Windsor for a cause
You may have seen something strange if you were near Jackson Park Saturday night.
-
South Windsor fire deemed deliberate, police launch arson investigation
Police are investigating an arson after finding a Molotov cocktail inside a South Windsor business following an overnight fire Sunday.
Barrie
-
Funeral plans finalized for fallen officers
Funeral arrangements for the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty this week have been finalized.
-
Man suffers minor injuries following crash with GO train
A scary crash involving a vehicle and a GO train in Barrie resulted in only minor injuries.
-
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay council candidate not withdrawing nomination in wake of criminal charges; "I don’t believe in violence"
North Bay city council candidate Sheldon Forgette is not withdrawing his nomination for the upcoming election, despite currently facing multiple criminal charges.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
-
Results of Operation Impact in the north
Ontario Provincial Police were busy in the region over the Thanksgiving long weekend educating the public and enforcing traffic laws, to keep our roadways safe.
Ottawa
-
Almost 34,000 voters cast ballots in last advance voting day in Ottawa
Nearly 34,000 people cast ballots Friday in the final day of advance voting ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election in Ottawa.
-
Mayoral candidates pickup high profile endorsements ahead of election day
The leading candidates for mayor of Ottawa are picking up some high-profile endorsements heading into the final week of the municipal election campaign.
-
One man suffers burns in Cyrville area kitchen fire
Ottawa firefighters doused a kitchen fire in a Cyrville area highrise.
Toronto
-
Funeral date announced for two police officers killed in Innisfil
A joint funeral date for two members of South Simcoe Police Service killed last week in the line of duty has been announced.
-
When can you save money and avoid a procedure at the dentist?
Visits to the dentist are important for your oral health, but they can also be expensive.
-
OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history just happened and most of the winners are in Ontario
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
Montreal
-
Firefighter who died in Lachine rapids boat rescue awarded medal of sacrifice
Quebec’s public security ministry has awarded a posthumous medal of sacrifice to firefighter Pierre Lacroix who drowned in the St. Lawrence River trying to rescue boaters in distress last fall. Medals of honour were also awarded to his three surviving colleagues, who accompanied Lacroix on the rescue mission, François Rabouin, Robin Brunet-Paiement and Michael Maillé.
-
Electric or bust: A snapshot of recent EV and battery announcements in Quebec and Ontario
In the last 19 months, 10 new investments in critical mineral mining, battery and electric vehicle production have been announced in Ontario and Quebec. Canada has development agreements with two of Germany's biggest automakers who don't have a presence in Canada beyond dealerships.
-
Montreal driver crashes through a fence, patio and wraps vehicle around swing set
Montreal police (SPVM) say neither alcohol nor speed was involved when a car careened out of control, crashing through a fence, a private patio and into a swing set at a playground on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.
-
Cardy’s letter puts French immersion reform back on N.B.’s front-burner
Dominic Cardy’s messy resignation from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet is setting the stage for French immersion reform to recur as one of the province’s signature controversies.
-
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
Winnipeg
-
Early morning collision sends 81-year-old to hospital
An 81-year-old woman remains in guarded condition in hospital after a collision in St. James early Sunday morning.
-
'Everyone's getting honoured': high school homecoming game raises money for CancerCare
High school students in St. James were raising money for a good cause at their homecoming football game this weekend.
-
How the Manitoba Métis Federation is transforming the historic Bank of Montreal building at Portage and Main
A Métis National Heritage Centre is being created in the historic Bank of Montreal building at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street in downtown Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
2 local arenas renamed after Calgary hockey builders
The city has renamed two arenas after a pair of Calgary minor hockey league builders.
-
Calgary's Trevor Hofbauer captures third Canadian marathon title at Toronto, ahead of Calgary's Rory Linkletter
Trevor Hofbauer flashed three fingers and a wide smile as he crossed the finish line on Sunday.
-
Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3
It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years.
Edmonton
-
Townhouses damaged by fire in Fort Saskatchewan
Fire tore through townhouses in Fort Saskatchewan early Sunday morning in the Woodsmere Close area.
-
Spruce Grove haunted house back for more scares and ghoulish fun
An annual Spruce Grove Halloween tradition has returned to help raise donations for a good cause.
-
Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead
Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Voter turnout down in Vancouver, up in Surrey compared to 2018
A municipal election that brought sweeping change to B.C.'s largest city saw lower turnout than the 2018 contest.
-
B.C. nurse facing disciplinary hearing for comments about COVID-19, Black Lives Matter
A B.C. nurse is facing a disciplinary hearing over statements he is alleged to have made about COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and racism in the health-care system.
-
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.