Body of missing woman found, Kitchener encampment fire and multiple stolen cars: Top stories of the week

Body of missing Kitchener, Ont. woman found in B.C.

Jaqueline McDermott seen in her van before going missing in B.C. (Submitted/Nathalie St-Maurice)

The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News that her body was found by search and rescue teams on Saturday.

McDermott was reported missing on Oct. 1, and according to RCMP, she was last seen near her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found broken down along Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake but she was not in, or near it.

This comes just a couple days after her parents flew out to B.C. to join the search efforts for their missing daughter.

Jaqui’s mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, posted a picture her daughter drew to Facebook on Sunday, along with a statement reading in part: “She was stubborn and funny and creative and passionate and full of joy. She was a beacon that shined out to the world and pulled people close. She believed in goodness and kindness of humans above everything else. She was light.”

Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate

Shannon Bray says she’s concerned prospective landlords won’t accept her because she’s on a low income, as well as the accommodations she’ll need because of her injury. (Spencer Turcotte / CTV News)

A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate.

At the end of last month, Shannon Bray received an N13 form – a notice landlords give out when they want to end someone’s tenancy to demolish, repair or convert a rental unit.

“I intend to convert the unit to non-residential use,” the form reads in part. “You’ll be evicted as of Jan. 31.”

Bray said she’s still getting over the shock.

While ‘reno-victions’ aren’t necessarily new, Bray’s situation is unique.

She had a fall earlier this year that required extensive surgery, leaving her in a wheelchair and unable to work. Living on the ground floor of her Yarmouth Street apartment building and not having to deal with stairs has been convenient – until now.

Six cars stolen overnight in Waterloo region

Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener and Breslau.

Police said on Oct. 13 at around 6 a.m., four vehicles were stolen, and one vehicle was abandoned after an attempted theft, in the areas of Robert Ferrie Drive and Thomas Slee Drive in Kitchener’s Doon South neighbourhood.

The vehicles targeted were Toyota and Lexus SUVs and were stolen from driveways in the area.

“I feel a bit scared living here, [there’s] no kind of security so anything can happen,” said Bheim Bougrem, whose Toyota 4runner was almost stolen.

New diabetes monitor detects glucose levels using breath

OrientaMED co-founder Jullia Nascimento holding the latest prototype of the breath-based diabetes monitor. (Courtesy: University of Waterloo)

A next-generation diabetes monitor that analyses breath might soon mean no more needle pricks to check blood sugar levels.

Nathalia Nascimento, a postdoctoral researcher in the Cheriton School of Computer Science at the University of Waterloo, and a team of researchers are developing the new technology through a startup company called OrientaMED.

The device uses gas sensors to measure breath instantly then links to a program on a mobile device to give a readout.

“It’s about the size of a mobile phone and also has a detachable mouthpiece,” said Nascimento in a media release. “We’ve developed it through a series of prototypes and are getting set for clinical trials.”

The researchers first investigated the use of gas sensors to identify diseases through breath before focusing on diabetes specifically, stating that there is nothing of its kind in the field.

“There are many possible uses for the same technology,” explained Nascimento. “So many people are living with diabetes and have to go through an uncomfortable daily routine. Our product is hopefully going to make things a little easier.”

Cleanup underway after fire rips through Kitchener encampment

Crews in white coveralls cleanup debris and ash at the site. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

A day after flames ripped through a homeless encampment in Kitchener, work is underway to clean up and rebuild, and the Region of Waterloo says it’s now implementing safety measures to help prevent future fires.

Emergency crews were called to the camp at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday.

Smoke billowing from the large fire could be seen from kilometres away. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but not before they reduced a structure at the camp to rubble. No injuries were reported.

Crews respond to a fire at an encampment in Kitchener on Oct. 11, 2022. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

Encampment residents say the structure that burnt down was made of wood.

Fire crews say there were too many potential ignition sources to figure out exactly what sparked the fire, but some people who live at the camp told CTV News the person inside the shelter was trying to stay warm.

“If you don’t have a heater or generator, something like that running, the only thing you have is a fire,” encampment resident Terry Kann said on Tuesday.