Body of missing woman found, Kitchener encampment fire and multiple stolen cars: Most read stories of the week
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont. woman found in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott seen in her van before going missing in B.C. (Submitted/Nathalie St-Maurice)
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found.
RCMP confirmed to CTV News that her body was found by search and rescue teams on Saturday.
McDermott was reported missing on Oct. 1, and according to RCMP, she was last seen near her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found broken down along Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake but she was not in, or near it.
This comes just a couple days after her parents flew out to B.C. to join the search efforts for their missing daughter.
Jaqui’s mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, posted a picture her daughter drew to Facebook on Sunday, along with a statement reading in part: “She was stubborn and funny and creative and passionate and full of joy. She was a beacon that shined out to the world and pulled people close. She believed in goodness and kindness of humans above everything else. She was light.”
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
Shannon Bray says she’s concerned prospective landlords won’t accept her because she’s on a low income, as well as the accommodations she’ll need because of her injury. (Spencer Turcotte / CTV News)
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate.
At the end of last month, Shannon Bray received an N13 form – a notice landlords give out when they want to end someone’s tenancy to demolish, repair or convert a rental unit.
“I intend to convert the unit to non-residential use,” the form reads in part. “You’ll be evicted as of Jan. 31.”
Bray said she’s still getting over the shock.
While ‘reno-victions’ aren’t necessarily new, Bray’s situation is unique.
She had a fall earlier this year that required extensive surgery, leaving her in a wheelchair and unable to work. Living on the ground floor of her Yarmouth Street apartment building and not having to deal with stairs has been convenient – until now.
Six cars stolen overnight in Waterloo region
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener and Breslau.
Police said on Oct. 13 at around 6 a.m., four vehicles were stolen, and one vehicle was abandoned after an attempted theft, in the areas of Robert Ferrie Drive and Thomas Slee Drive in Kitchener’s Doon South neighbourhood.
The vehicles targeted were Toyota and Lexus SUVs and were stolen from driveways in the area.
“I feel a bit scared living here, [there’s] no kind of security so anything can happen,” said Bheim Bougrem, whose Toyota 4runner was almost stolen.
New diabetes monitor detects glucose levels using breath
OrientaMED co-founder Jullia Nascimento holding the latest prototype of the breath-based diabetes monitor. (Courtesy: University of Waterloo)
A next-generation diabetes monitor that analyses breath might soon mean no more needle pricks to check blood sugar levels.
Nathalia Nascimento, a postdoctoral researcher in the Cheriton School of Computer Science at the University of Waterloo, and a team of researchers are developing the new technology through a startup company called OrientaMED.
The device uses gas sensors to measure breath instantly then links to a program on a mobile device to give a readout.
“It’s about the size of a mobile phone and also has a detachable mouthpiece,” said Nascimento in a media release. “We’ve developed it through a series of prototypes and are getting set for clinical trials.”
The researchers first investigated the use of gas sensors to identify diseases through breath before focusing on diabetes specifically, stating that there is nothing of its kind in the field.
“There are many possible uses for the same technology,” explained Nascimento. “So many people are living with diabetes and have to go through an uncomfortable daily routine. Our product is hopefully going to make things a little easier.”
Cleanup underway after fire rips through Kitchener encampment
Crews in white coveralls cleanup debris and ash at the site. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
A day after flames ripped through a homeless encampment in Kitchener, work is underway to clean up and rebuild, and the Region of Waterloo says it’s now implementing safety measures to help prevent future fires.
Emergency crews were called to the camp at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday.
Smoke billowing from the large fire could be seen from kilometres away. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but not before they reduced a structure at the camp to rubble. No injuries were reported.
Crews respond to a fire at an encampment in Kitchener on Oct. 11, 2022. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
Encampment residents say the structure that burnt down was made of wood.
Fire crews say there were too many potential ignition sources to figure out exactly what sparked the fire, but some people who live at the camp told CTV News the person inside the shelter was trying to stay warm.
“If you don’t have a heater or generator, something like that running, the only thing you have is a fire,” encampment resident Terry Kann said on Tuesday.
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Rumble in the Rockies: Watch two moose battle on a Colorado family's driveway
A family woke to find two moose fighting in the driveway for their Steamboat Springs, Colo. home – and it was all caught on video.
'I am not a criminal': Calls for government to give permanent residency to migrants in limbo
Thousands across Canada are calling for the government to live up to a commitment to give permanent residency status to people living in limbo in the country.
Never before seen fentanyl found in Sarnia
A drug investigation in Sarnia, Ont. has led to the discovery of fentanyl in a form that police say they have never seen before.
Firerarm incident in downtown London leads to charges
A London man is charged after police say a person pointed a firearm at a group of men in the downtown core over the weekend.
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Chatsworth last week. Just after 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, OPP responded to the scene on Highway 6.
County of Essex declares local emergency over ambulance offload delays
The County of Essex has declared a local emergency in response to persistent ambulance offload delays.
Increase in voters at advance municipal election polls
The City of Windsor says there has been an increase in the number of people casting a ballot in advance polls for the municipal election.
Alcohol screening blitz targets commercial vehicles in Essex County
Essex County OPP conducted 283 mandatory alcohol screening tests and vehicle inspections during a recent blitz.
Horseshoe Resort invests $2.5 million to improve ski season
Skiers and snowboarders anxious to hit the slopes this season will notice significant improvements at Horseshoe Resort.
Winter clothing drive underway to help everyone bundle up this season
Barrie Families Unite, a local not-for-profit, is asking for help as temperatures drop to ensure everyone has access to warm clothing.
Wear pink and lace up to support those living with Down syndrome
Wear your best pink and join in an afternoon walking in support of those living with Down syndrome.
Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts
Snow is on the way, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday. Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.
Video of brazen, daytime porch pirate in Sudbury gaining attention on social media
A woman who lives in the Hanmer area of Greater Sudbury is warning others after her package was stolen from her front door in broad daylight.
Arson charge laid in North Bay house fire
A 37-year-old North Bay man has been charged with arson following a house fire on Fraser Street over the weekend.
WATCH LIVE | City of Ottawa followed police lead on 'Freedom Convoy' response: city manager
Ottawa's city manager told the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act that police were in charge of the response to the 'Freedom Convoy,' and the city followed the force's lead.
Nokia to transform 26-acre Kanata campus
Three levels of government are planning to pitch in more than $70 million for a massive expansion of Nokia’s Kanata campus.
Brian Fraser’s autobiography, One Step at a Time, chronicles his battle with leukemia
A book chronicling 580 CFRA technical producer Brian Fraser’s battle with leukemia—and the legacy he left through his bravery and advocacy—has been released.
Ontario makes big changes to how long campers can stay at most popular parks
Campers used to being able to book three-week trips at an Ontario provincial park may have to adjust their plans this summer.
Toronto’s final mayoral election debate gets underway
Five Toronto mayoral candidates are taking part in the final debate Monday afternoon ahead of the municipal elections.
-
BREAKING | Power restored in Toronto after large outage left parts of the east end in the dark
All power has been restored to the thousands of customers in Toronto’s east end who were impacted by an outage on Monday afternoon, according to Hydro One.
-
Quebec's police watchdog announced Monday that assault charges have been laid against a Quebec City police officer following two investigations into police operations last year.
-
Man facing charges after Sunday afternoon police chase, collision in Halifax neighbourhood
Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after a police chase in a quiet Armdale neighbourhood led to a collision and left two officers injured.
Flu shot vaccine appointments now available in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotians can now book an appointment for a seasonal flu vaccine. Bookings opened Monday and appointments begin Saturday.
N.S. reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for September in monthly report
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the month of September, compared to August, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information on a fatal crash on Portage Avenue on Sunday that left a 24-year-old woman dead.
Winnipeg safe space expanding services for Indigenous women and girls with new funds
An Indigenous-led safe space for sexually exploited women and girls is expecting to expand its reach in Winnipeg with funds from the federal government.
-
270 km/h! Porsche 911 driver stopped outside Calgary
A Kelowna man is facing a criminal dangerous driving charge after an RCMP officer recorded a Porsche 911 travelling at 270 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.
Plane experienced in-flight icing before crashing west of Calgary: report
A report on a fatal plane crash west of Calgary earlier this year indicates the pilot noticed ice forming on the aircraft before it went down.
Influenza vaccines are now available in Alberta
Albertans six months and older can get vaccinated at public health clinics, pharmacies for people five years and older, and some doctor's offices.
-
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on 111 Avenue Monday morning which left a motorcyclist seriously injured. The crash happened sometime before 9 a.m. on westbound 111 Avenue at 103 Street.
-
Alberta's premier is coming under fire for comments she made online about Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months before getting the province's top job.
BREAKING | Homicide investigators called to University Golf Club in Vancouver
The RCMP’s homicide team has been called to the University Golf Club in Vancouver, where a witness reported hearing gunfire Monday morning.
'No more money': Surrey's mayor-elect orders Surrey Police Service to cease all expenditures
'No more money': Surrey's mayor-elect orders Surrey Police Service to cease all expenditures
High health risk due to air quality in parts of Fraser Valley, alerts issued across southwest B.C.
B.C.'s southwest corner remained under air quality advisories Monday, with one region seeing a high health risk due to smoky conditions.