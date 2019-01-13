

CTV Kitchener





OPP say they have recovered the body of a missing Kitchener man near Peterborough.

Brian Tilbury was last seen ice fishing on Belmont Lake, near Rockdale, on Saturday afternoon.

But the 47-year-old wasn’t reported missing until Sunday.

A helicopter found his body a short time later in the Crowe River Bay.

OPP are once again warning anglers, snowmobilers and ATV drivers to stay off the ice.

They say if it’s unavoidable, to check lake and river conditions beforehand, wear a floater suit and carry ice picks.