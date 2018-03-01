

CTV Kitchener





The body of a New Hamburg man missing for three days has been found, police say.

Andreas Pfenning was last seen Sunday night, hunting geese near the Nith River. Police believe he fell into the river while reaching for an item, as his belongings were found near the riverbank.

His disappearance prompted a massive police and volunteer search for the 24 year old.

Friends and relatives of Pfenning have expressed gratitude for the outpouring of community support, which included more than 100 people searching around the river earlier this week.

Andreas has been found. Thank you for all your support, it means so much. The family is requesting space at this time. https://t.co/wkVrQLH5CN — Pfenning's Farm (@PfOrganicFarms) March 1, 2018



