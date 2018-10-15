

CTV Kitchener





A person was discovered deceased on a path near the Grand River on Monday.

Police attended the scene around 1:00 p.m.

It happened on a walking trail in the area of King Street East and the Freeport Bridge in Kitchener.

The deceased male, who was in his mid-40s, was discovered by hikers.

Police said there were no early indications as to how the man died.

The coroner was expected in the afternoon.

There was no threat to public safety, according to police, and it was not determined whether or not the man's death was suspicious.

The path was closed off while police on-scene investigated.