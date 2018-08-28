

CTV Kitchener





An investigation into the body of a woman found between Guelph and Rockwood thirteen years ago is ongoing.

Police are still trying to identify the person, who was found in a wooded area off Highway 7 on Aug. 28 2005.

It is believed that the woman died about a month before, her body dragged to the spot where it was found.

She did not have any identification on her.

Police believe she was a white woman, 25 to 45 years old with light brown hair and weighing about 130 pounds.

An autopsy revealed a healed facial injury that would have left a visible deformity.

She wore a partial plate for two missing upper teeth, and her clothing was purchased around Montreal.