Featured
Body found in river IDed as man missing from hospital
A section of the Grand River near Coronation Boulevard in Cambridge is seen on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 1:22PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 1:41PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve positively identified the body found in the Grand River in Cambridge on Thursday.
According to police, the body is that of Mohsin Motala, a 23-year-old man who was last seen leaving Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.
The body was found Thursday morning in a section of the river near the hospital.
His death is not considered suspicious.