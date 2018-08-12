Featured
Body found in Kitchener ‘suspicious’: police
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 8:07PM EDT
Regional police responded to reports of a body discovered in Kitchener.
It was located within a residence on Pearl Place around 2:15 p.m.
Police said in a Tweet that the death is considered suspicious.
There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues and the public is advised to avoid the area if possible.
No further details were available.