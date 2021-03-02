Advertisement
Body found in Kitchener park not considered suspicious
Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 6:05PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, March 3, 2021 6:45AM EST
Police are investigating after a body was found at a Kitchener park (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A body that was found in a Kitchener park Tuesday afternoon is not being considered suspicious.
Officers were called to the area of Wilson Park and asked to the public to avoid the area
There was expected to be an increased police presence while they investigated.
No further details are being released.