Body found in Grand River; police say death not suspicious
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 6:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 10:29AM EDT
A man’s body was found in the Grand River late Sunday night.
Emergency crews were seen along the river, near Riverbend Drive and Bridgeport Road in Kitchener, starting around 10 p.m.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were all at the scene.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man’s death is not being considered suspicious.