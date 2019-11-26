Featured
Body found in Grand River not considered suspicious: police
Emergency crews respond to a medical call at Kaufman Flats park in Waterloo.
Tegan Versolatto , CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 5:30PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 26, 2019 7:28PM EST
KITCHENER - Emergency crews were called to Kaufman Flats park off University Avenue in Waterloo around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, first responders were called to the area for a medical call.
Just before 6 p.m., police said in a tweet that they were on scene for a body found in the river.
The Waterloo Fire Department says that the call initially came in as a possible rescue.
Police say that the incident is not considered suspicious but have not yet determined what caused the person to die.
Officers tell CTV that the victim was a man in his 50s or 60s but have not yet released his name.