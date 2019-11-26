

Tegan Versolatto , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Emergency crews were called to Kaufman Flats park off University Avenue in Waterloo around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, first responders were called to the area for a medical call.

Just before 6 p.m., police said in a tweet that they were on scene for a body found in the river.

The Waterloo Fire Department says that the call initially came in as a possible rescue.

Police say that the incident is not considered suspicious but have not yet determined what caused the person to die.

Officers tell CTV that the victim was a man in his 50s or 60s but have not yet released his name.