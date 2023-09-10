Body found in car along Puslinch road

Police are appealing for dash camera footage after a person was found dead in Puslinch Township.

In a new release issued late Sunday afternoon, OPP said the body was located in a blue sedan along Wellington County Road 34 on Friday.

The OPP Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Police have not said if foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.