Body found in car along Puslinch road
Police are appealing for dash camera footage after a person was found dead in Puslinch Township.
In a new release issued late Sunday afternoon, OPP said the body was located in a blue sedan along Wellington County Road 34 on Friday.
The OPP Major Crime Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.
Police have not said if foul play is suspected.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
